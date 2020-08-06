Pikmin 3 Deluxe coming to Switch on October 30

Nintendo announced today that Pikmin 3 Deluxe, an enhanced version of the July 2013 release Wii U title, will be coming to Switch on October 30 for $59.99.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe will feature new missions, cooperative play options, and all previously released downloadable content. For those who missed it out on the Wii U, now is the perfect opportunity to play it when it launches in a few months.

“Pikmin 3 Deluxe brings this classic franchise to life on Nintendo Switch, introducing a new audience to its beloved characters and gameplay, while also welcoming back returning players with new challenges,” said Nintendo of America senior vice president of sales and marketing Nick Chavez in a press release. “With Pikmin 3 Deluxe, the Nintendo Switch library of software continues to grow with a variety of games for everyone to discover and enjoy.”

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo: