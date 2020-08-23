New Fall Guys Patch Notes Released For Next Week’s Update

Developer Mediatonic has now released patch notes for an update for Fall Guys which will be released sometime next week.



Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout came out earlier this month for PS4 and PC and it’s already becoming a worldwide hit.



Despite the huge popularity of the game, players have had some gameplay issues and bugs. Next week’s update will try and address some of these problems.



Mediatonic posted the patch notes via the official Twitter page for the game. You can read the patch notes posted below.

Tweaked round selection algorithm to select A team game only if the team sizes can be equal

Party members are now sorted first in Spectator mode

(PS4 Only) control options including Invert X/Y axis and sensitivity settings

Slime Climb: players can no longer grab some of the moving obstacles

Jump Showdown: changed geometry to prevent a gameplay exploit

Jump Showdown: fixed camera auto-panning

Improved in-game store purchased dialog to avoid accidental selections

Addressed the top 5 frequent crashes

Visual fixes to some of the outfits

(PS4 only) improved UI performance on non PS4 Pro models

Added option to change the jump button for Japan

Trophy/achievement names and descriptions are now correctly displayed in all supported languages

Fall Guys is available now for PC and PS4. It’s also currently the free PS Plus game for the month of August.