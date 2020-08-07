Spelunky 2 Releases September 15 on PS4 and PC Shortly After

Highly anticipated indie game Spelunky 2 will release on Sept. 15 for PlayStation 4, with the PC release set to happen shortly after.

The Steam version of Spelunky 2 will come out shortly after PS4! We'll need a little extra time to iron out online multiplayer on PC. Release date for that soon!



After Steam, we'll look into other platforms. We are excited for as many people to play as possible. :) — Derek Yu (@mossmouth) August 6, 2020

Derek Yu, president at Mossmouth, described the upcoming title as follows:

Spelunky 2 is big. Our State of Play trailer, directed by Derek Lieu, does an excellent job of conveying how much more expansive and well-connected the world is compared to the first game. The time it takes to complete a successful run, however, hasn’t increased that much – instead, the journey has become much more dense and varied, with lots more to do and try with each time you venture into the caves. Our hope is that all this new content is going to be fun for new players as well as existing Spelunky fans. Not only is there more to see and do, but there will be more opportunities to find a playstyle that suits you best. And as you to explore the game world and unravel its secrets, you’ll be building a community of characters, old and new, who will support you on your journey and make your adventure feel richer and more interconnected. Justin Chan has done a wonderful job illustrating these characters and helping to bring them to life based on my little sprites. PlayStation Blog