EA Access To Be Renamed EA Play

Electronic Arts has announced that it will be renaming its EA Access service to be simply called EA Play.



Nothing is really going to be changed about EA Access other than the name change. It will release on Steam later this month giving more players access to a whole library of EA games.



To know more about the name change, you can read the press release info that has been posted down below.

“Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has revealed that EA Access and Origin Access Basic have become EA Play*, and Origin Access Premier is now EA Play Pro, all with a fresh new look.



All the great benefits players love (trials of new EA games, 10% savings on digital purchases including full games and a library of top titles) aren’t going anywhere. In fact, even more benefits are on the way over the coming months, starting with exclusive in-game challenges and monthly reward drops for members on select titles.



In addition, on August 31st, EA Play will launch on its fourth platform, the most in the industry, with Steam for PC, and players can look for more exciting news on EA Play soon.“

EA Play is now available for you to subscribe to on PC and consoles.