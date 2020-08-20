Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate Review

Recently some less popular manga/anime series was lucky enough to receive a game and that offered a unique opportunity to gain new fans. Among them Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate, which has a concept that lends itself very well to a game. Taking place in an RPG driven world with heroic characters, fascinating deities, and dungeons, it seems like the perfect combo to make a game out of. However, given the budget for these games and overall concept, does it do a good job or fall short of expectations?

Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate starts at the beginning of the series and tries to build the core concept. It’s an easier take than, say, Fairy Tail taking place in the middle of the series, yet it isn’t exactly the best experience. As a novice adventurer, it lends itself to the introductory mechanics typically found in these games. You’re introduced to Bell Cranel, who serves the goddess Hestia, and follows their growth.

The downside to this adventure is really the amount of runway. So much time is spent setting up a grander adventure that eventually getting there really only leads to a desire for more content that isn’t present. Fans of the series will likely get a bit more out of it, yet it really is rough. Long term, if this becomes part of a franchise, similar to Sword Art Online, there will likely be a lot more value, just on its own, it’s a bit lacking. Unfortunately, without a story to keep people interested, it increases expectations for the gameplay portion.

Having played a lot of lower budget and simpler games, Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate manages to stand out in a bad way. Most of the action is quests you complete in a wide variety of dungeons. Your options are fairly limited. There is a light attack, special attack, super move, dodge, and depending on the situation, multiple helpers you can summon to use a special attack. As a result, most stages are extremely straightforward and fail to engage.

Most quests are little more than wandering around, waiting for enemies to spawn and waiting to attack. The most successful tactic is to not use your full combo and to instead use the dodge to retreat. Doing the full combo will leave you open for a second or two, whereas dodge resets things. It’s so hollow and bland that it doesn’t even capture the same mindless action found in something like a Dynasty Warriors title. Most times you’ll defeat lifeless enemies with bland moves and continue to do so until you complete whatever objective you have.

Defeating enemies gives items, skill points, with quest and treasures increasing a currency called Valis. As a result, the gameplay loop is pretty uneventful. It takes a fair amount of cash to buy new gear, so it might take four or five quests before you can even afford a new piece of equipment. Leveling characters also require a substantial amount of points for marginal gains in the short term and massive ones towards the end of your adventure.

Most of the time it will feel like you have nothing to do besides just kill more things in hopes it unlocks something to do. There are the quests or at least practice stages to do that, even if most enemies are fairly mindless. So, you basically have a fairly uneventful action RPG, with shallow combat, very little in regards to stat progression, at least initially, that pushes an endless loop that feels like you never move. It isn’t fun, nor is it engaging and it falls behind when you look at the details.

Typically there is something to redeem an adventure like Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate, yet even the graphics are a bit rough. Menus are extremely rudimentary menus, pages look extremely basic, there is limited animation and CG images, making it feel less like a labor of love and more like they attempted to make the minimum viable product for an anime game.

Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate Verdict

There really isn’t much more to say about Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate. It really feels like the intent was to make the simplest thing that might appeal to fans and that is unfortunate. Everything feels rushed, simple, or dated that it’s hard to find a redeeming point. Sure, combat isn’t the worst but there are games out there that do most aspects of Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate better or at least have more to offer.

[Editor’s Note: Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate was reviewed on PS4 platform. The game was provided to us by the publisher for review purposes.]