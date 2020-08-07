Aeon Must Die! Release Date Revealed; Former Developers Speak Out Against it

During Sony’s State of Play, a new trailer for the upcoming beat ’em up Aeon Must Die!, along with an estimated 2021 release, but that is far from the most interesting thing about this title.

Following the release of the trailer, found above, former developers for Limestone Games had some interesting things to say about the title.

The companies official Twitter page now shows a single retweet from Calibrono that had a number of negative things to say about the trailer and development of Aeon Must Die!.

All Aeon Must Die devs quit the studio this week due to crunch and lack of payments, and the trailer was outsourced to artists without contracts. @jasonschreier https://t.co/lmYLy3vRwp pic.twitter.com/ugmKsxhAHb — doom scroller extraordinaire (@calibrono) August 6, 2020

The included Dropbox link has a number of interesting documents explaining the conditions and problems the developers faced, along with some concerning information for anyone excited about this title.

Unfortunately, neither Limestone Games or publisher Focus Home Interactive has offered any comments on the matter, but it will be interesting to see what comes of it. With only one side of the story present, there is likely some key details missing that we will probably learn sometime in the future

