Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning launches September 8

THQ Nordic and developer Kaiko announced today that Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via steam on September 8.

Additionally, a new expansion titled “Fatsworn” will be released sometime in 2021, though no details were released yet.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will have a standard edition that retails for $39.99. A Fate Edition will also be released that includes the “Fatesworn” expansion for $54.99. For those who like to buy the Collector’s Edition, it will retail for $109.99 and will feature a detailed Alyn Shir Figurine, a custom Amalur key chain, five pieces of original in-game artwork, the original game soundtrack composed by Grant Kirkhope, and a collector’s box.

Here’s an overview of the game, via THQ Nordic:

The hit RPG returns! From the minds of the bestselling author R.A. Salvatore, Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, and Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion lead designer Ken Rolston, comes Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay Re-Reckoning delivers intense, customizable RPG combat inside a sprawling game world. Uncover the secrets of Amalur, from the vibrant city of Rathir to the vast region of Dalentarth to the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns. Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death.

Build the ideal character for the most intense combat, choosing from a countless combinations of skills, abilities, weapons and pieces of armor

for the most intense combat, choosing from a countless combinations of skills, abilities, weapons and pieces of armor The revolutionary Destiny system allows you to continuously evolve your character class to your style of play

allows you to continuously evolve your character class to your style of play Seamlessly integrate magical and melee attacks as you take on scores of enemies in grand fight sequences and finish them off with brutal Fateshift kills

as you take on scores of enemies in grand fight sequences and finish them off with brutal Fateshift kills Extend your experience in Amalur with all DLC from the original release , from Teeth of Naros to Legend of Dead Kel and more!

, from Teeth of Naros to Legend of Dead Kel and more! Hundreds of hours of RPG play await! Travel from the vibrant city of Rathir, to the vast region of Dalentarth, and the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns as you uncover the secrets of Amalur!

Travel from the vibrant city of Rathir, to the vast region of Dalentarth, and the grim dungeons of the Brigand Hall Caverns as you uncover the secrets of Amalur! Explore deep levels of lore in a universe steeped in 10,000 years of fiction created by New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore

in a universe steeped in 10,000 years of fiction created by New York Times bestselling author R.A. Salvatore Enjoy countless side quests rich in political intrigue, romance, sinister magic, and even whimsy – all central to the primary mission

rich in political intrigue, romance, sinister magic, and even whimsy – all central to the primary mission Rescue a world torn apart by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death

by a vicious war and control the keys to immortality as the first warrior ever to be resurrected from the grips of death Explore a sprawling game world hailed as having “more content than any single-player game deserves!”

Improved graphical fidelity in Re-Reckoning

Check out below the announcement trailer:

A trailer showcasing the Collector’s Edition has been released as well: