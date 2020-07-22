Yakuza: Like a Dragon coming to PS5 as well

Sega announced today that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be coming to PS5 as well in the west in addition to its previously announced Xbox One Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions.

For the PS4, Xbox One, and PC version, the game will be released simultaneously in November. This goes for the Xbox Series X as well which will launch on day one of the console’s release date, thanks to the smart delivery feature of Microsoft. As for the PS5 version, it will be released at a later date.

The previously announced Day One Edition will now be called the Day Ichi (“one” in Japanese) Edition and will be joined by the Hero and Legendary Hero editions, also available for pre-order on all platforms’ digital storefronts starting today.

Also revealed in today’s announcement is the English voice cast of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which features, among many talented actors, esteemed TV and film actor George Takei. George Takei plays the role of Masumi Arakawa, a powerful patriarch whose dissolution of the Tojo Clan’s yakuza empire sets into motion the conflict at the heart of this complex, winding narrative.

Additionally, Sega also announced the various package offerings for Yakuza: Like a Dragon:

The Day Ichi Edition, available for $59.99 in digital format, includes the Legends Costume Set incorporating eight costumes representing fan-favorite figures from the Yakuza series, from Kazuma Kiryu to Daigo Dojima. A physical edition called the Day Ichi SteelBook Edition, also includes the Legends Costume Set and comes in a stylish SteelBook® for your collection.

The Hero Edition (for $69.99, available in digital format) includes all features from the Day Ichi Edition, as well as the Job Set, which adds two new playable jobs – the guitar-shredding Devil Rocker and the naginata-wielding Matriarch, and the Management Mode Set, which contains a wide selection of additional employees for the expansive Management Mode minigame.

Lastly, the Legendary Hero Edition (for $89.99, available in digital format) includes all Hero Edition content as well as the full in-game Crafting Set, Karaoke Set, Ultimate Costume Set, and Stat Boost Set.

Check out below the newest trailer titled Hero of Tomorrow: