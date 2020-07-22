Rocket League Is Becoming Free To Play

After being released nearly five years ago for PS4 and PC, Psyonix has announced all versions of Rocket League will be free to play soon.



Rocket League is one of the most popular online games of all time, but now it’s free to play status means even more gamers can join in on the fun.



Psyonix did not mention an exact release date for the free to play version of the game, but it’s expected to be released this Summer. You can read Psyonix’s blog announcement posted down below.

“After nearly five years, millions of players, and billions of soccar matches played, it’s time to talk about the next chapter of Rocket League. The game wouldn’t be where it is today without our dedicated and amazing community. Today, we’re excited to announce that we’re gearing up to make that community even bigger. Beginning later this summer, Rocket League is going free to play!

What does this mean for the Rocket League gameplay you know and love? The core gameplay will remain the same, but we are refining the main menus to make exploring the game easier. Plus, we’re revamping and improving major features like Tournaments and Challenges, and introducing cross-platform progression! Rocket League action on the field will still be the same core, high-octane hybrid of sports and action you love today, and soon, even more players will share that love. That begins with Rocket League’s release on its newest platform: the Epic Games Store.

Rocket League will release on the Epic Games Store on PC the same time it goes free to play. This version of the game will be identical to the version found on other platforms, and will feature cross-platform play anywhere you play Rocket League, including between the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Once Rocket League goes free to play, anyone who already owns Rocket League on any platform (including Steam) will be able to play and enjoy the game with full support for future updates and features. However, the Steam version will no longer be available to download for new players. To put it simply, wherever you play now (including Steam), you’ll still be able to play in the future.“

Will you be downloading the game later this year now that it will be free for everyone permanently?