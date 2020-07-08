Warhammer: Chaosbane coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

Nacon and developer Eko Software announced today that Warhammer: Chaosbane will be coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, though a release date was not announced.

Warhammer: Chaosbane first debuted for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in May 2019. With the gaming on next-gen consoles, expect a far better performance than the current-gen console release.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing: