Warhammer: Chaosbane coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

Nacon and developer Eko Software announced today that Warhammer: Chaosbane will be coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, though a release date was not announced.
Warhammer: Chaosbane first debuted for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in May 2019. With the gaming on next-gen consoles, expect a far better performance than the current-gen console release.
Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:
In a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, you are the last hope for the Empire of Man against the Chaos hordes. Playing solo or with up to 4 in local or online co-op, choose a hero from five character classes with unique and complementary skills, and prepare for epic battles wielding some of the most powerful artefacts of the Old World.
Key Features
– The first hack-and-slash set in the Warhammer Fantasy world, told through an all-new story written by Mike Lee (a Black Library author) and featuring a soundtrack composed by Chance Thomas.
– Ferocious Battles – from the sewers of Nuln to the ruined streets of Praag, fight your way through monster hordes using over 180 different powers. Activate your bloodlust, a devastating skill, to escape the most perilous situations.
– Five character classes, each with unique skills and customisation: a soldier of the Empire who can take heavy damage, a Dwarf specialised in melee combat, a High Elf who deals ranged damage by manipulating magic, a Wood Elf who lays deadly traps and wields the bow like no other, or a versatile Dwarf Engineer who can blow off steam, literally!
– An XXL bestiary with over 70 monsters aligned with the Chaos Gods and unique bosses. Battle Nurgle’s minions, Khorne’s spawn and waves of other vile creatures!
– Optimized for co-op – solo or with up to four players, local or online, the class synergy and interface have been designed for co-op. Combine different skills and powers to create even more devastating effects.
– High Replay Value – Story mode, a boss rush mode, countless dungeons and regular updates offer a rich and varied gaming experience. And with 10 difficulty levels, you can find the right challenge to test your abilities.