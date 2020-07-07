Mafia: Definitive Edition delayed for a month

2K Games and developer Hangar 13 announced today that Mafia: Definitive Edition will no longer release on August 28 as the game has been delayed to September 25 worldwide.

Per Hangar 13, the reason for the delay is due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the developer wanted to make sure that the quality of the experience will not be compromised.

Here’s the official statement:

Mafia: Definitive Edition will now release worldwide on September 25. Though we’d originally planned to release the game one month earlier on August 28, finalizing everything in time for that launch date has become increasingly challenging due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, and the last thing we want to do is compromise the quality of the experience.

From the beginning, this has been a passion project for us. Many of our developers helped create the original Mafia, and all of us are committed to crafting an updated experience worthy of that timeless classic. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make Mafia: Definitive Edition the very best it can be for all of our fans worldwide.

All that said, we know you’re anxious to see more. That’s why we’re thrilled to give you an extended look at Mafia: Definitive Edition’s gameplay in just two weeks on July 22. Be sure to follow @MafiaGame on Twitter to see a brand new 15-second teaser now, and visit MafiaGame.com for more information about the entire Mafia: Trilogy.

We want to express our heartfelt thanks to you for watching our narrative trailer, playing the Definitive Editions of Mafia IIand III, and supporting us as we continue building the definitive organized crime saga. We look forward to showing you more on July 22.”