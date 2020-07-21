Untitled Goose Game physical edition coming September 29

Skybound Games and House House announced today that a physical edition of Untitled Goose Game for PlayStation 4 and Switch will be released on September 29.

Additionally, iam8bit will sell an exclusive “Lovely Edition” of the game for $39.99 which will be in an Eco-Packaging, as well as the game’s soundtrack on vinyl.

Untitled Goose Game first debuted digitally for Switch and PC via Epic Games Store on September 20, followed by a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version on December 17. The game has sold more than a million copies already when it launched late last year.

For more information on the game, here’s an overview:

Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples’ back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone’s day. Key Features – A horrible goose (that’s you).

– A town full of people just trying to get on with their day (you hate them).

– A dedicated honk button (!!!).

Check out the trailer for the Untitled Goose Game physical edition:

