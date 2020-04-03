New NHL 20 Update Patch Coming This Week

EA Sports has now informed fans of NHL 20 that the game will have a brand new patch that will be released later this week.



The new NHL 20 patch will be rolling out on April 3rd, 2020 on all platforms. The patch is number 1.6.0. As usual, it adds several fixes and improvements to the core game.



EA Sports revealed the patch notes on the official EA website. You can read the full notes posted down below.

General

Fixed a case where an injured player would be unable to get off the ice

Fixed a case where players other than Marchand would lose the puck at the start of a penalty shot

Further improvements to AI over committing to the puck carrier in 2 on 1 situations

Improvements to ensure the weak side defender in a 2 on 2 won’t favor the pass lane over covering their assignments path to the net

Fixed a rare case where players weren’t able to pick up a puck when they were pending a request to line change

Goalies

Further improvements to goalie tracking when the puck is behind the net and around the goal line

Improved goalie reaction to passes on net

Fixed an issue where a human goalie could get into a broken state when hugging the post and requesting a goalie pull

Skating

Fixed an issue where despite having the correct top speed, players above 96 speed weren’t staying in the push puck hustle animation

Shooting

Further shot angle improvements for accurate release trajectories

World of CHEL

New content added to World of CHEL which is to be revealed through the Chel Challenge card. Tune in regularly to see what exciting new stuff you can earn

Art – Logos