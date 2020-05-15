Mafia Remake And Mafia II: Definitive Edition Details Leaked

After a recent announcement of Mafia: Trilogy for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, some leaked Microsoft Store listings surfaced which reveals further information and screenshots for the first two titles in the series.

Mafia: Trilogy consists of three titles namely: Mafia: Definitive Edition, a full remake of the original Mafia game which is to release on August 28; Mafia II: Definitive Edition, a remaster of the second game which is to release digitally on May 19; and Mafia III: Definitive Edition, which we’re yet to have more information on as the details did not leak.

The two Microsoft Store descriptions and screenshots is as below:

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition About Part one of the Mafia crime saga—1930s, Lost Heaven, Illinois. Re-made from the ground up, rise through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime. After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that the rewards are too big to ignore. Key Features Play a Mob Movie – Live the life of a Prohibition-era gangster and rise through the ranks of the Mafia. Lost Heaven, Illinois – Recreated 1930s cityscape, filled with interwar architecture, and cars and culture to see, hear, and interact with. Remade Classic – Faithfully recreated, with expanded story, gameplay and original score. This is the Mafia you remembered and much more. Own Mafia: Definitive Edition to unlock Tommy’s Suit and Cab in both Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition