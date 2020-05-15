Mafia Remake And Mafia II: Definitive Edition Details Leaked

After a recent announcement of Mafia: Trilogy for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, some leaked Microsoft Store listings surfaced which reveals further information and screenshots for the first two titles in the series.
Mafia: Trilogy consists of three titles namely: Mafia: Definitive Edition, a full remake of the original Mafia game which is to release on August 28; Mafia II: Definitive Edition, a remaster of the second game which is to release digitally on May 19; and Mafia III: Definitive Edition, which we’re yet to have more information on as the details did not leak.
The two Microsoft Store descriptions and screenshots is as below:
Mafia: Definitive Edition
About
Part one of the Mafia crime saga—1930s, Lost Heaven, Illinois.
Re-made from the ground up, rise through the ranks of the Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime. After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that the rewards are too big to ignore.
Key Features
Play a Mob Movie – Live the life of a Prohibition-era gangster and rise through the ranks of the Mafia.
Lost Heaven, Illinois – Recreated 1930s cityscape, filled with interwar architecture, and cars and culture to see, hear, and interact with.
Remade Classic – Faithfully recreated, with expanded story, gameplay and original score. This is the Mafia you remembered and much more.
Own Mafia: Definitive Edition to unlock Tommy’s Suit and Cab in both Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition.
Mafia II: Definitive Edition
About
Includes main game and all downloadable content releases.
Part two of the Mafia crime saga—1940s to 50s Empire Bay, New York.
Remastered in stunning HD detail, live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father’s debts. Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status and consequence.
Key Features
Golden Era Drama – Inspired by iconic mafia dramas, be immersed in the allure and impossible escape of life as a wise guy in the Mafia.
Empire Bay, New York – Post-World War II Empire Bay, New York, a city sprawling with opportunity and where organized crime thrives on the booming industries of post-war America.
The Complete and Remastered Favorite – For the first-time ever experience the Mafia II crime drama all in one package and presented in stunning HD detail.
Own Mafia II: Definitive Edition to unlock Vito’s Leather Jacket and Car in both Mafia: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition.