Ghost of Tsushima Is Sony’s Fastest Selling New IP

Ghost of Tsushima may have just come out earlier this month, but the game has been selling a lot of copies since its launch.



Sony has announced on its official PlayStation Twitter account that Ghost of Tsushima is the fastest selling new IP of all time. You can read the announcement posted down below.

“Ghost of Tsushima is now PS4’s fastest selling first-party original IP debut with more than 2.4 million units sold through globally in its first 3 days of sales. Congratulations @SuckerPunchProd, and thank you to fans around the world for taking part in Jin’s journey.“

The 2.4 million in sales was faster than what Horizon: Zero Dawn earned when it released back in 2017. That being said, the game didn’t sell as fast as the recently released The Last of Us Part II although that is a sequel and not a new IP.



Horizon: Zero Dawn sold 2.6 million copies in 7 days, while The Last of Us Part II sold 4 million copies in 3 days. However, it’s still a great showing for Ghost of Tsushima. Hopefully the game can sell even more copies as the year goes by.