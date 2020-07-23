Everwild Confirmed for Xbox Series X

Among all the exciting game announcements, Rare confirmed their upcoming Xbox One and PC title Everwild will also release on Xbox Series X.

Xbox Wire explains the title as follows:

Everwild (Xbox Game Studios – Rare). Inspired by the beauty of the natural world around us, Everwild is a brand-new game in development from Rare where unique and unforgettable experiences await in a natural and magical world. Play as an Eternal as you explore and build bonds with the world around you. Everwild will be available on Xbox Series X, Windows 10 PC and Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Wire

While we still don’t have any gameplay, it will be interesting to see what ultimately happens when it releases sometime in the future.