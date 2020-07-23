Avowed Announced for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC

Obsidian Entertainment and Microsoft revealed Avowed, a first-person RPG for Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.

Xbox Wire explains the upcoming RPG as follows:

Avowed (Xbox Game Studios – Obsidian). Obsidian Entertainment’s next epic, first-person RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora. Xbox Wire

Despite including practically no information, the trailer, found below, can give us a better idea of what to expect. Given Obsidian Entertainment’s history it’s safe to say this is probably worth keeping an eye on but only time will tell.