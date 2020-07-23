Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Revealed

Today Sega revealed Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, a complete overhaul of the extremely popular Phantasy Star Online 2, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC in the West, with Japanese gamers also having a chance to play it on Switch and PlayStation 4.

Xbox Wire describes the overhaul as follows:

Online action RPG Phantasy Star Online 2, well known for its unparalleled character customization and battle action which captivated the world, announced its latest entry to the Phantasy Star Online 2 universe called Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis. One of the goals for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is to create the ultimate Phantasy Star Online 2s in which the time-tested elements are kept intact, while the game design, gameplay, and graphics engine will be completely redesigned and reborn in all aspects. We are working very hard to offer players unparalleled character customization, limitless adventure, and the best action online RPG available on the Xbox One or PC. Also, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will support Xbox Series X in the future. Xbox Wire

In this article, we would like to introduce 3 keywords that are related to Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis: Uncharted Expansive World Unknown Threats The True Adventure Starts, NOW! Xbox Wire

Expect more exciting information when it launches sometime in 2021.