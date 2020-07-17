Destiny 2: Beyond Light Pushed Back to November 10

Today Bungie revealed the recently announced Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion will be delayed and is not set to release on Nov. 10, 2020.
We have made the decision to move the release of Destiny 2: Beyond Light to November 10.
As the first chapter in a new trilogy of expansions, Beyond Light is the beginning of a new era of Destiny 2. We have a powerful story to tell and incredible new features that we’re really excited for players to experience. As always, our goal is to make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can possibly make for our fans. To that end, we are doing what’s best for the game and moving the launch date.
The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic. We’ve learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.
Over the coming weeks, we’ll be unveiling more of what we’re working on for Beyond Light and what that also means for Season of Arrivals, which will now extend to November 10. Beyond Light sets the stage for an incredible future in Destiny 2 and, though it’s coming later than we originally anticipated, we’re excited to continue that journey with you this November.Bungie
This news really shouldn’t come as much of a shock. A number of other games have either been delayed or are speculated to experience some kind of change as a result of COVID-19. Plus, with Destiny 2 giving existing owners the next-generation version for free, it makes far more sense to delay it so everyone will have the opportunity to experience Destiny 2: Beyond Light in the best possible light.