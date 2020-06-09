Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion Revealed

Today Bungie revealed the next expansion, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and announced it will release on Sept. 22, 2020.

The expansion will take place on Europa, which is a moon over Jupiter, and hailed as the birthplace of the Exe race. Here you need to fight against an Exo hunter named Eramis, who is trying to build an army.

Here is how Bungie describes Destiny 2: Beyond Light:

A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid ship above Europa, and a dark empire has risen beneath. In the Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion, Guardians will explore a changed universe, with a new destination, new adventures, and even new powers to explore. Explore Europa: In Beyond Light, Guardians will be called to a new destination: Jupiter’s frozen moon of Europa. Brave the unrelenting glacial frontier, infiltrate the Golden Age Braytech facility, and uncover the secrets that lie deep under the ancient ice. Wield the Darkness: As a new threat emerges, so too does a mysterious new power – Stasis. Rooted in Darkness, Guardians will wield this new elemental power alongside Arc, Solar, and Void to summon epic supers and control the battlefield. Titans, Warlocks and Hunters will each use Stasis in a different way. More details on Stasis to come later this summer. A New Raid: Below the frozen tundra of Europa lies the Deep Stone Crypt. For decades it has remained dormant. Guardians will test their skill and teamwork in this brand new six-person raid, where glorious rewards await. The Rise of Eramis: The splintered houses of the Fallen have rallied and built their new empire on Europa, united under the banner of the Fallen Kell of Darkness, Eramis. Abandoned by the Traveler and left by the Light, Eramis is on her own journey into the Darkness, and towards a collision course with Guardians. Destiny 2 Press Release

Those interested in preordering have a wide array of options to choose from.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Digital Deluxe Edition

The Destiny 2: Beyond Light Digital Deluxe Edition will be available to pre-order on all platforms: Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion + Full Year of Seasonal Content (4 Seasons Total) With pre-order: Exotic Rimed Ghost Shell and Legendary Emblem Freeze Tag Exotic Emote No Time to Explain Exotic Pulse Rifle with Exotic Catalyst and Ornament Any Other Sky Exotic Sparrow Destiny 2 Press Release

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Collector’s Edition

The Destiny 2: Beyond LightCollector’s Edition will only be available from the Bungie Store: Beyond Light Digital Deluxe Edition (digital code only) Die-Cast Splinter of Darkness Replica with lights Europa Explorer’s Bag Europa Exploration Canteen Mysterious Logbook Plus other discoveries from Europa Destiny 2: Beyond Light The Stranger Edition The Stranger Edition is the only way for fans to access an exclusive 10” statue of The Stranger, sold with purchase of the Deluxe Edition at select retailers worldwide. Destiny 2 Press Release

In addition to this, Bungie mentioned this expansion marks the start of a new era for Destiny 2. Next year players can look forward to The Witch Queen, likely having something to do with Eris Morn and the Queen, especially given her appearing in the trailer, with 2022 giving us Lightfall. Very little was revealed about the future content besides adding new locations and elements and some existing things going in what they refer to as the “vault.”

Expect more details as we get closer to the Sept. 22, 2020 release date.