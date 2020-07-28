Cuphead now available for PlayStation 4

Studio MDHR announced today that Cuphead is available now for PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store for $19.99.

Cuphead first debuted for Xbox One and PC in September 2017 and was later followed by Mac in October 2018 and Switch in April 2019.

“Many of us on the team grew up exploring the worlds of classic PlayStation titles, from Resident Evil to Vandal Hearts,” said Studio MDHR co-director Chad Moldenhauer in a press release. “It’s surreal to think about players adventuring through the Inkwell Isles with a PlayStation controller in hand. To all the impassioned PlayStation fans who’ve sent us messages over the years: we’re so excited for you to get a chance to experience Cuphead firsthand. We’re also hugely thankful to the wonderful team at Xbox, who continue to empower us to bring our game and our story to new audiences.”

For players who have played the Xbox One, Studio MHDR announced today that a free update will be available at a later date that will add a digital art gallery, behind-the-scenes commentary features, and a playable soundtrack to the game.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings. Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!

Check out below the announcement trailer of Cuphead for PlayStation 4.