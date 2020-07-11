Crysis Remastered for Switch coming July 23

Crytek announced today that Crysis Remastered for the Nintendo Switch will still launch on its previously planned July 23 release date.
As for the other consoles like the Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4, Crysis Remastered will be delayed for a few weeks still. As previously mentioned, the reason for the delay of the other console version is due to needed more time to further polish the game.
Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:
The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around.
– Suit Up: Your Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight.
– Adapt: In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments.
– Customize: A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien.
– Conquer: Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges—including a zero-g battlefield– require players to take the offensive and be proactive.
– Explore: Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.
What begins as a simple rescue mission becomes the battleground of a new war as alien invaders swarm over a North Korean island chain. Armed with a powerful Nanosuit, players can become invisible to stalk enemy patrols, or boost strength to lay waste to vehicles. The Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight, while a huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style. In the ever-changing environment, adapt tactics and gear to dominate your enemies, in an enormous sandbox world.