Crysis Remastered for Switch coming July 23

Crytek announced today that Crysis Remastered for the Nintendo Switch will still launch on its previously planned July 23 release date.

As for the other consoles like the Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4, Crysis Remastered will be delayed for a few weeks still. As previously mentioned, the reason for the delay of the other console version is due to needed more time to further polish the game.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo: