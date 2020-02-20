PlayStation is No Longer Participating in PAX East

Just days before PAX East Sony PlayStation revealed they are no longer going to have a presence at the event. This came via a tweet that linked to their PAX East line up with an update explaining the situation.

UPDATE: Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as “novel coronavirus”). We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern. PlayStation Blog

While players were excited to see The Last of Us Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Doom Eternal, it’s nice to see Sony put their employees first. Even if the likelihood of there being a problem currently in Boston, MA, there is no denying that a convention like this will increase the likelihood of there potentially being people there and could be an issue.

Despite this fairly reasonable reason, some players have taken the stance that this is an excuse and Sony realized they have nothing to show. There is no denying their first party line up is rather light, being able to see a number of other titles more than make up for it.

Regardless of where you stand on the matter, there is no denying it sucks for players excited to see what PlayStation had to offer. It’s one thing to go into an event knowing they won’t be there and another to have plans only to find out a week before the event they won’t work out as planned. Still, there will probably be plenty of other exciting booths and participants still planning on attending PAX East. But, we will find out this and more when the event starts next week.