Marvel’s Avengers Editions and Pre-order Bonuses Revealed

While there is still plenty to learn about Marvel’s Avengers, today Square Enix revealed what special editions we can expect from the unexpected title.

Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Exclusive “Obsidian Outfit” pack (six hero outfits)

Six exclusive “Obsidian” nameplates

72 hours early access

Earth’s Mightiest Edition ($199.99)

Full color 12-inch statue of Captain America – Designed by the artisans at Gentle Giant, this deluxe high-quality PVC statue captures every texture and detail on Captain America’s uniform

A copy of the Deluxe Edition

Exclusive SteelBook case

Hulk bobblehead

Mjolnir key chain

Black Widow’s belt buckle

Iron Man’s Prototype Amor blueprints

Kamala Khan’s Honorary Avenger pin

Commemorative Avengers group photo

72 hours early access before the September 4 release date

Pre-Order Bonuses

Users who pre-order any version of Marvel’s Avengers at participating retailers will receive guaranteed access to the beta, as well as a “Marvel Legacy Outfit” pack (inspired by moments from the comics that defined who each Super Hero was as they first embraced their powers to become the icons they are today) and an exlusive nameplate.

Users who pre-order any version of Marvel’s Avengers via the PlayStation Store will receive additional pre-order bonuses, including a Ms. Marvel “Talk to the Hand” emote and “Marvel’s Avengers: Hex Pattern Logo” dynamic theme. The exclusive Digital Edition on the PlayStation Store includes an exclusive Ms. Marvel nameplate and 1,000 credits which can be used towards Super Hero customizations. This edition also includes 72 hours early access when the game launches in September. PlayStation 4 players can also play the beta first when they pre-order any edition on the console.

Users who pre-order any version of Marvel’s Avengers at participating retailers will also receive either a limited-edition pin set, patch set, digital comic book, or SteelBook designed by legendary Marvel artist Mark Brooks.

Those interested have a fair amount of time to decide before the Sept. 4, 2020 release date.

