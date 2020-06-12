Astro’s Playroom Delights Players on PS5

Today Astro’s Playroom was revealed for PlayStation 5, showing the Astro Bot franchise will continue to delight players in the next generation.

Astro’s Playroom is described as follows:

Astro and his crew lead you on a magical introduction through PlayStation 5 in this fun platformer that comes pre-loaded on PlayStation 5. Explore four worlds, each based on PlayStation 5’s console components. Each area showcases innovative gameplay that taps into the new features of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense wireless controller. Sony Interactive Entertainment

In addition to looking really cute, this delightful title will be preloaded on every PlayStation 5.