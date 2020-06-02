2K Hiring Game Designer To Work On WWE 2K22

2K’s Visual Concepts studio has now posted a job vacancy for you to have a chance to work on the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game.



2K’s Patrick Gilmore posted the vacancy opening via his Twitter account. You will be working on WWE 2K22 and possibly other future games for the company as well.



All of the details of the game designer job were posted on the careers website. You can check out all of the relevant info detailed down below.

GAME DESIGNER JOB DESCRIPTION

At Visual Concepts, we believe great games are made by diverse and empowered teams with a shared passion for play. As one of the world’s top game development studios, we have shipped over 100 multi-sku titles to critical acclaim and commercial success. Our teams are independent and entrepreneurial. Our studios in Agoura Hills, Novato, Orange County, Budapest, Shanghai, and Seoul are committed to artistry and technical innovation, offering top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

Do you spend hours perfecting your custom character before you play a game? Are you always looking for ways to improve user experiences and UI flows? When asked to track, tweak and tag thousands of game assets, do you smile and say, “Challenge accepted”? Does collaborating with designers, artists, and producers to make an industry leading creation suite even better sound like your dream job? If so, we want to talk to you!

Our Novato studio is looking for a Game Designer to work with our WWE 2K team to help create, organize, and implement a host of new design features for the WWE 2K franchise. In the role of Game Designer, you will dive into WWE 2K’s expansive creation systems, including character, arena, entrance, championship and move-sets, working on design documents, implementing features via our game editing tools and collaborating with designers, producers, artists, engineers and testers to help make the next iteration of WWE 2K’s Creation suite the best ever.



WHAT YOU’LL DO

Work closely with fellow designers, producers, artists and engineers across the US and Canada to deliver a world-class creation experience for our players

Constantly seek ways to improve the user experience throughout the WWE 2K creation suite

Communicate gameplay and design ideas via documentation and wireframes

Maintain, edit and polish game system data

Track, edit and test thousands of in-game assets

Play builds of the game in-progress and provide prioritized, constructive feedback

Work with the design team and QA to quickly and effectively tackle bugs related to your areas of design responsibility



REQUIREMENTS

1-2 years Game Design experience in a professional, personal or academic environment, OR…

… a portfolio of amazing character creations from industry leading creation tools

Practical understanding of the design process including system design, character design and UX/UI design

Experience setting goals and meeting deadlines while providing transparency

Ability to work creatively while displaying an exacting attention for detail

Experience with one or more scripting tools and the ability to learn new tools quickly

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)



PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Experience working with or designing character and environment creation tools

Experience in Game QA at a senior or lead level

Experience with Jira, Confluence, Perforce and TTP

Knowledge of and passion for the WWE and professional wrestling in general

WWE 2K22 is expected to be released in late 2021. Instead of WWE 2K21, 2020 will see the release of WWE 2K Battlegrounds this October.