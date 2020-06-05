Tales of Crestoria delayed

Bandai Namco announced today that Tales of Crestoria for both iOS and Android devices has been delayed from its previously planned “early June” release window to an unannounced date.

Per Bandai Namco, the reason for the delay is to further make final adjustments and fixing issues found during the beta test. Unfortunately, there’s no definite date as to when the game will be released.

Here’s the full message from Tomomi Tagawa of Bandai Namco: