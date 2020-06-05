Tales of Crestoria delayed

Bandai Namco announced today that Tales of Crestoria for both iOS and Android devices has been delayed from its previously planned “early June” release window to an unannounced date.
Per Bandai Namco, the reason for the delay is to further make final adjustments and fixing issues found during the beta test. Unfortunately, there’s no definite date as to when the game will be released.
Here’s the full message from Tomomi Tagawa of Bandai Namco:
Thank you for your continued support of Tales of Crestoria. As I know many of you are excitedly awaiting the game, I have some news regarding the release date.
I would like to thank everyone who took part in the beta test conducted in certain regions in May. We had far more participants than expected, which has given us new appreciation for how much you are all looking forward to this game. We sincerely hope you enjoy the game.
We are currently making the final adjustments, and fixing any issues found during the beta test. This is taking longer than we initially predicted. Development has continued with the release date of early June in mind, but we still need more time.
We are deeply sorry to have to share this news, especially after the last update on the release date.
We are currently investigating what still remains to be taken care of, and will contact players with a new release date at a later date.
We apologize for making you all wait so long, but the whole development team will do our absolute best to make sure that the game emerges as polished it can be. We hope you look forward to playing it.
June 4, 2020
Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
Tales of Crestoria, Producer
Tomomi Tagawa