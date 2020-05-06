Xbox Game Pass getting Final Fantasy IX, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more in May

Microsoft announced today that a lot of games are coming to Xbox Game Pass including Final Fantasy IX and Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 this month of May.

Starting tomorrow, May 7, subscribers of Xbox Game Pass will get to play the critically-acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2 and Day Z, while Final Fantasy IX will be playable next week on May 14.

Find below the full details:

■ Coming Soon May 7

– DayZ ([email protected]) – An unforgiving, authentic, open world game where each one of 60 players on a server follows a single goal: Survive as long as they can, by any means necessary. There are no superficial tips, waypoints, or help given to you. Every decision matters with no saves and no extra lives where mistakes can be lethal. Your choices and decisions will create a gameplay experience that’s completely unique.

– Red Dead Redemption 2 – America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal, and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him. Includes access to Red Dead Online (Xbox Live Gold required). May 14

– Final Fantasy IX – Zidane and the Tantalus Theater Troupe have kidnapped Princess Garnet, the heir of Alexandria. To their surprise, however, the princess herself yearned to escape the castle. Through a series of unusual circumstances, she and her personal guard, Steiner, fall in with Zidane and set out on an incredible journey in this classic entry in the heralded Final Fantasy series. May 19

– Fractured Minds ([email protected])- Fractured Minds is an immersive artistic short game, exploring anxiety and mental health issues. Embark on a journey through the human psyche to experience the everyday challenges associated with these conditions. ■ In Case You Missed It – A few surprise titles have recently been added, including: – Moving Out – As a newly qualified Furniture Arrangement and Relocation Technician, you’ll take on moving jobs across the busy town of Packmore. Smooth Moves may not be the biggest moving company, but there’s no task too dangerous or bizarre for this busy team of go-getters. Move through sleepy suburbs, frenzied farms, haunted houses, virtual reality, and lands beyond. Grow your business to brave new heights, recruit colorful customisable characters and save Packmore from furniture peril.

– Streets of Rage 4 – The first entry to the core series in 25 years with Axel, Blaze, Adam and new characters reunited to clean up the streets. With lush, hand-drawn animations, new combat abilities, and fresh tracks from an amazing team of composers, Streets of Rage 4 is a masterful tribute and revitalization of the classic action game fans adore. Plus the following downloadable content:

– Human: Fall Flat – Thermal DLC – It’s a gold prospector’s dream come true in the frozen mountains of Thermal, the brand-new gold-filled free level for Human: Fall Flat. You and up to seven online friends can interact with massive mining machines and manipulate rising air thermals to traverse giant caves. Or you may find the soft glow of the campfire too comforting to leave behind.

– Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC – The planet of DL-C1 has it all! Tropical beaches, lovely views, toxic waste, and killer robots. There’s only one person who can handle a job this dangerous and that’s the person sitting on the closest planet… you! So, pack your bags and get ready for a beach vacation! Use your Xbox Game Pass membership to get up to 10% off this new downloadable content for Journey to the Savage Planet. ■ Leaving Soon May 7

– Grand Theft Auto V May 15

– Banner Saga

– Black Desert

– Doom

– Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game

– Metal Gear Survive

– Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus