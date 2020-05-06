Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion announced

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios are pleased to announce today that a new expansion for Mortal Kombat 11 called Aftermath will be released on May 26.

The upcoming Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion will feature a new cinematic story, three new skins, and three new characters (Fujin, Sheeva, and guest character Robocop.) The expansion will retail for $39.99.

Additionally, a Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available that includes the base game, ‘Kombat Pack’ downloadable content, and the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion. It will be available digitally at launch and physically in June only in North America for $59.99.

Alongside the release of the expansion, a free update will be released that adds new stages “Klassic Dead Pool” and “Soul Chamber”, new stage fatalities, and the popular Friendships feature.

Find below the overview of the game, via Warner Bros:

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is a new expansion for the hit videogame, Mortal Kombat 11, the best-selling title in franchise history that was named Fighting Game of the Year at the 2019 D.I.C.E. Awards. Developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expands the critically acclaimed story campaign with an all-new, cinematic narrative centered around trust and deceit, while also adding new playable characters in returning Mortal Kombat fighters, Fujin and Sheeva, and guest character, RoboCop, who is making his series debut. Key Features – Franchise-First Story Expansion – The critically acclaimed story campaign continues with an all-new cinematic narrative that picks up directly where Mortal Kombat 11 left off. Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, must now enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance. – Exciting New Characters Join the Roster – New playable characters join the fight with the triumphant return of Fujin, the God of Wind who serves as Earthrealm’s protector alongside his brother Raiden, and Sheeva, the fourarmed, half-human and half-dragon queen of the ancient Shokan race. RoboCop, the iconic, highly advanced cybernetic police officer, makes his first appearance in the franchise, continuing the pedigree of popular Mortal Kombat guest fighters. RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the popular character in both the original RoboCop (1987) film and RoboCop 2 (1990) sequel. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will also include three new character skin packs to be released over time. – Fan-Favorite Stages, Stage Fatalities & Friendships Return – In conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath release, all Mortal Kombat 11 owners will have access to a free content update featuring new Stages, including the return of the Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas; Stage Fatalities, the fan-favorite finishing moves that use the environment to destroy opponents; and the popular Friendships feature, allowing players to take down their adversaries with a hint of kindness. – New Players Can Join the Fight with Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection – Offers the perfect opportunity for new players to join the fight, featuring all characters, story content, game modes and pre-order bonuses in one ultimate package. This compilation includes Mortal Kombat 11 along with all content from Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack, containing six playable characters—Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, Terminator T-800, The Joker and Spawn – plus 25 additional character skins. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection can be pre-ordered for $59.99 (SRP) with digital pre-orders offering immediate access to Mortal Kombat 11 and the Kombat Pack upon purchase. The physical version will be available this June in the Americas only. – Upgrade Options for Current Mortal Kombat 11 Owners – Those who have already purchased Mortal Kombat 11 can pre-order the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath expansion for $39.99 (SRP) or the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle for $49.99 (SRP). – Pre-order for Exclusive Content – All preorders* receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch, featuring three new character skin variants – “Unbound Rage” Scorpion inspired by Mortal Kombat (2011), “Son of Arctika” Sub-Zero inspired by Mortal Kombat: Deception and “Kori Power” Frost, a Klassic version of the Lin Kuie warrior. Best-In-Class, Brutal Kombat – Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest installment in the critically acclaimed franchise, providing a deeper and more personalized experience than ever before. The best-selling title is packed to the brim with multiple features and modes for all players, including the Story mode, Custom Character Variation System, Towers of Time, Kombat League, The Krypt and the signature roster returning and franchise-first fighters, all equipped with powerful Krushing Blows and unique Fatalities that display devastatingly brutal cinematic visuals.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Stadia.

Check out the official reveal trailer below: