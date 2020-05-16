Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 And 2 Soundtrack Now Revealed

Skateboarding fans will be happy to know that the full soundtrack for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 And 2 has now been revealed.



Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 And 2 will feature many of the songs that were included in the original games over 20 years ago. This is far better than the soundtrack released for the 2012 HD remaster.



You can check out the full list of the soundtrack posted down below.

“Police Truck” – Dead Kennedys

“Superman” – Goldfinger

“Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” – Primus

“New Girl” – The Suicide Machines

“Here and Now” – The Ernies

“Euro-Barge” – The Vandals

“Blood Brothers” – Papa Roach

“Guerilla Radio” – Rage Against the Machine

“Pin the Tail on the Donkey” – Naughty by Nature

“You” – Bad Religion

“When Worlds Collide” – Powerman 5000

“No Cigar” – Milencolin

“Cyclone” – Dub Pistols

“May 16” – Lagwagon

“Subculture” – Styles of Beyond, Dieselboy + Kaos

“Heavy Metal Winner” – Consumed

“Evil Eye” – Fu Manchu

“Five Lessons Learned” – Swingin’ Utters

Speedealer – TBA

Sadly, Vicarious Visions was not able to get all of the songs back due to licensing agreements and issues.



Check out the songs that are MISSING in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 And 2.

Vilified” – Even Rude

“Screamer” – Speedealer

“Nothing to Me” – Speedealer

“Cyco Vision” – Suicidal Tendencies

“Committed” – Unsane

“Ain’t Got Time to Waste” – Aim featuring YZ

“Le Hot” – Grand Unified

“Blue Thunder” – Aquasky

“Bring the Noise” – Anthrax and Chuck D

“B-Boy Document ’99” – The High & Mighty featuring Yasiin Bey & Mad Skillz

“Out With The Old” – Alley Life featuring Black Planet

“City Star” – Born Allah

If you miss the old songs, you could circumvent this by opening up Spotify and playing though that instead.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 And 2 is out September 4th, 2020 for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.



