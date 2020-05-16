DOOM Eternal Update 1 now live

Quality of Life improvements, BATTLEMODE updates, and more

Bethesda Softwork and developer id Softwork are pleased to release today Update 1 for DOOM Eternal.

DOOM Eternal Update 1 features Empowered Demons, the Precious Metal Events, campaign updates, BATTLEMODE changes, and quality of life improvements for the single-player portion. Additionally, those who are playing on PC will also get the Denuvo Anti-Cheat Softwork. It will be required for playing the BATTLEMODE.

Here are some of the new features on DOOM Eternal Update 1, via Bethesda Softworks:

Empowered Demons – Avenge fallen Slayers by killing empowered variants of demons that took those players out. These demons offer a greater challenge and provide large amounts of resources and bonus event XP when defeated.

– Avenge fallen Slayers by killing empowered variants of demons that took those players out. These demons offer a greater challenge and provide large amounts of resources and bonus event XP when defeated. Precious Metals Event – Today kicks off the latest event in DOOM Eternal, dubbed Precious Metals, offering shiny new cosmetics to work toward including the MC Pain Master Collection! Players can simply hop into BATTLEMODE, Campaign, or complete weekly challenges to start advancing their event progress XP now.

– Today kicks off the latest event in DOOM Eternal, dubbed Precious Metals, offering shiny new cosmetics to work toward including the MC Pain Master Collection! Players can simply hop into BATTLEMODE, Campaign, or complete weekly challenges to start advancing their event progress XP now. Single Player Quality-of-Life Improvements – Since launch, we’ve been listening to players’ feedback and Update 1 addresses some of the top issues we’re hearing. Some of these changes include expanded demon tutorials, the ability to dash vertically in water, and reducing toxic damage while swimming.

– Since launch, we’ve been listening to players’ feedback and Update 1 addresses some of the top issues we’re hearing. Some of these changes include expanded demon tutorials, the ability to dash vertically in water, and reducing toxic damage while swimming. BATTLEMODE Updates – We’re adding a suite of features designed to improve the overall experience in BATTLEMODE: Deaths in BATTLEMODE now display a death report to show players what killed them. Prestige stars now appear under the player card to highlight the most dedicated players. Addressed latency and lag issues. Tutorials now appear for all players when playing BATTLEMODE for the first time. Echelon Leveling for players at the maximum level.

– We’re adding a suite of features designed to improve the overall experience in BATTLEMODE:

For the full list, check out the official website.

DOOM Eternal is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC via Steam and Bethesda.net.

Check out the launch trailer for Update 1 below: