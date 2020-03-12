Rumor: A New Tony Hawk Game Could Be Coming Out Soon

It’s been five years since the release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, but a new rumor suggests we might be seeing another game released very soon.

A band called ‘The Death Set’ posted on their official Facebook page that they have licensed “5 new songs” for a 2020 Tony Hawk game. They also said we should be hearing about it soon!

The original Facebook post has been deleted, but the comment was saved as a screenshot thanks to TheNathanNS on Twitter.

The fact that a new Tony Hawk game releasing for PS5 and Xbox Series X would sound cool, although we’re not sure if the rumors are true yet.

Earlier last year, skateboarder Lizzie Armanto revealed in an interview that a new Tony Hawk game is coming out soon and she will be in it.

Let’s all hope that it’s a console game and not a cheap title released on mobile phones. At this rate we’re not sure if Activision is still involved, but hopefully it’s from a major publisher.

With E3 all but canceled this year, many game publishers may have just to reveal all of their new games via digital formats like Nintendo Direct!

Damian Antony Seeto

Game reviewer from New Zealand. Been writing since 2009 and have reviewed hundreds of different games over the years.