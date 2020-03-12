Rumor: A New Tony Hawk Game Could Be Coming Out Soon

It’s been five years since the release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, but a new rumor suggests we might be seeing another game released very soon.



A band called ‘The Death Set’ posted on their official Facebook page that they have licensed “5 new songs” for a 2020 Tony Hawk game. They also said we should be hearing about it soon!



The original Facebook post has been deleted, but the comment was saved as a screenshot thanks to TheNathanNS on Twitter.



The fact that a new Tony Hawk game releasing for PS5 and Xbox Series X would sound cool, although we’re not sure if the rumors are true yet.



Earlier last year, skateboarder Lizzie Armanto revealed in an interview that a new Tony Hawk game is coming out soon and she will be in it.



Let’s all hope that it’s a console game and not a cheap title released on mobile phones. At this rate we’re not sure if Activision is still involved, but hopefully it’s from a major publisher.



With E3 all but canceled this year, many game publishers may have just to reveal all of their new games via digital formats like Nintendo Direct!