Final Fantasy VII Remake Achieves Impressive Digital Sales in April

SuperData, a Nielsen Company that specializes in game data, revealed digital sales for the month of April, which included some impressive numbers for both Final Fantasy VII Remake and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Initially players were quick to note sales for Final Fantasy VII Remake fell short of beating Final Fantasy XV‘s day one sales and shipments of 5 million, but that doesn’t stop digital sales from being impressive. While they were not enough to surpass the ever popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which achieved 3.8 million in digital sales, Final Fantasy VII Remake surpassed the monthly digital sales of Spider-Man, resulting in it holding the record for top monthly sales of 2.2 million on PlayStation 4.

Not only is this a solid feat for the franchise, it is especially impressive given this is a single player experience. This shows fans not only want to support the franchise, even in this situation, but also keep hold and see what the future holds.