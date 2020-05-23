Final Fantasy VII Remake Achieves Impressive Digital Sales in April

SuperData, a Nielsen Company that specializes in game data, revealed digital sales for the month of April, which included some impressive numbers for both Final Fantasy VII Remake and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Initially players were quick to note sales for Final Fantasy VII Remake fell short of beating Final Fantasy XV‘s day one sales and shipments of 5 million, but that doesn’t stop digital sales from being impressive. While they were not enough to surpass the ever popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which achieved 3.8 million in digital sales, Final Fantasy VII Remake surpassed the monthly digital sales of Spider-Man, resulting in it holding the record for top monthly sales of 2.2 million on PlayStation 4.

Not only is this a solid feat for the franchise, it is especially impressive given this is a single player experience. This shows fans not only want to support the franchise, even in this situation, but also keep hold and see what the future holds.

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009. His profession aside from being a videogame journalist is being a Registered Nurse. For those who would like to play with him, add him on PSN: JustPushStart or Xbox Live: MarkFajardo