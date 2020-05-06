Skater XL Gets A New Release Date Trailer

It’s been ages since a decent skateboarding game has been released on consoles, but later this year you can finally get Skater XL.
The game’s developer, Easy Day Studios, has now announced that Skater XL will be released worldwide on July 7th, 2020. The game will be available in both physical and digital retailers.
The game will be released for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms. This is more platforms that rival game Session which is compatible only for PC and soon to be on Xbox One. That being said, only the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Skater XL are going to have physical releases.
The game will also be fully licensed featuring real life skating brands. You can read the full list below.
- New Balance – Numeric Shoes and Apparel
- Etnies – Footwear and Apparel
- DC Shoes – Footwear and Apparel
- Santa Cruz Skateboards – Decks
- Vans – Shoes
- Primitive – Decks and Apparel
- Element – Decks and Apparel
- Independent Truck Co. – Trucks and Apparel
- Venture – Trucks
- Thunder – Trucks
- Spitfire – Wheels
- Lakai – Footwear and Apparel
- ẻS – Footwear and Apparel
- Emerica – Footwear and Apparel
- Grimple Stix – Decks
- Sk8Mafia – Decks and Apparel
- SOVRN – Decks and Apparel
- Ricta – Wheels
- Mob Grip – Grip tape
- Bones – Wheels and Apparel
- Crupie – Wheels
- Grizzly – Grip tape and Apparel
- Dickies – Apparel
- Old Friends – Apparel
- Transworld Skateboarding – Apparel
- 411VM – Apparel
- The Nine Club – Apparel
Hopefully Skater XL can make the skating genre become relevant in 2020. It’s been way too long since EA has no current plans to make a Skate 4 despite Skate 3 now being 10 years old!