Skater XL Gets A New Release Date Trailer

It’s been ages since a decent skateboarding game has been released on consoles, but later this year you can finally get Skater XL.



The game’s developer, Easy Day Studios, has now announced that Skater XL will be released worldwide on July 7th, 2020. The game will be available in both physical and digital retailers.



The game will be released for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms. This is more platforms that rival game Session which is compatible only for PC and soon to be on Xbox One. That being said, only the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Skater XL are going to have physical releases.



The game will also be fully licensed featuring real life skating brands. You can read the full list below.

New Balance – Numeric Shoes and Apparel

– Numeric Shoes and Apparel Etnies – Footwear and Apparel

– Footwear and Apparel DC Shoes – Footwear and Apparel

– Footwear and Apparel Santa Cruz Skateboards – Decks

– Decks Vans – Shoes

– Shoes Primitive – Decks and Apparel

– Decks and Apparel Element – Decks and Apparel

– Decks and Apparel Independent Truck Co. – Trucks and Apparel

– Trucks and Apparel Venture – Trucks

– Trucks Thunder – Trucks

– Trucks Spitfire – Wheels

– Wheels Lakai – Footwear and Apparel

– Footwear and Apparel ẻS – Footwear and Apparel

– Footwear and Apparel Emerica – Footwear and Apparel

– Footwear and Apparel Grimple Stix – Decks

– Decks Sk8Mafia – Decks and Apparel

– Decks and Apparel SOVRN – Decks and Apparel

– Decks and Apparel Ricta – Wheels

– Wheels Mob Grip – Grip tape

– Grip tape Bones – Wheels and Apparel

– Wheels and Apparel Crupie – Wheels

– Wheels Grizzly – Grip tape and Apparel

– Grip tape and Apparel Dickies – Apparel

– Apparel Old Friends – Apparel

– Apparel Transworld Skateboarding – Apparel

– Apparel 411VM – Apparel

– Apparel The Nine Club – Apparel

Hopefully Skater XL can make the skating genre become relevant in 2020. It’s been way too long since EA has no current plans to make a Skate 4 despite Skate 3 now being 10 years old!