Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Next Part is in the “Planning Stage”

While there is no question people are excited for the continuation of Final Fantasy VII Remake, especially given the first game only covers Midgar and has made some interesting changes, the Japanese Ultimania book offers some insight into the titles future.

Right now there is very little we know about the upcoming title(s). Due to the length and amount of time needed to make these experiences, they might reduce certain things to prevent the adventure from being overly long and that remake has another meaning that Tetsuya Nomura will later reveal. With the Ultimania book now in fans hands, Twitter user Aitaikimochi translated the interview section that comments on future titles.

How this will shape the future or how exactly it will unfold but given the success of Final Fantasy VII Remake I would have some faith. Maybe we will see further refinements of existing systems or perhaps, as a lot of fans have theorized, the story will be a different retelling of the same events. For those who have played it, there are new mechanics, an increased focus on Cloud’s mental state, along with certain events, including those dealing with some beloved characters, playing out in different and interesting ways.

Whatever the case might be, it will likely be a while before anyone, Square Enix included, really has an idea of what to expect. We have plenty of reason to believe they will continue on the right path and the idea of taking the story in a different, yet familiar direction, is a great way to capture the experience so many people loved and give everyone, be it fans or newcomers, something to see and feel. It will just depend on if we will get the same result in the end but, given what we’ve seen, that seems likely.