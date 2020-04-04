Skater XL Gets A New Reveal Trailer

While we’re not getting Skate 4 or a new Tony Hawk game, we are getting Skater XL which will be released later this year.



Developer Easy Day Studios has announced that Skater XL will be released this July for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.



Aside from a release window, it has also been revealed that Downtown LA will serve as the game’s main backdrop. There are also some real life skaters added to the mix as well.



For more information about the game, you can read the press release details and see a new trailer posted posted down below.

“Easy Day Studios announced today that Skater XL will be launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in July 2020. The team revealed that players will be able to skate as street legends Tom Asta, Tiago Lemos, Evan Smith and Brandon Westgate, or create their own custom skater when Skater XL launches this summer. Rounding out today’s major announcements, Skater XL will feature a downtown Los Angeles map that includes the LA Convention Center, the Staples Center and block after block of plazas, buildings, car parks and corridors that can be used to define your skating style. Skater XL is the first major skateboarding game to launch on all major platforms in more than ten years.

Skater XL is the first ever skateboarding title to give direct control of the feet and board at all times rather than canned trick animations, unlocking the creative potential of the player with sandbox-style gameplay. Create, combine, and style tricks as you hit legendary California skating locations. Dive into the digital skate subculture with skate spots based on iconic real locations from the West Coast. With a huge modding community that has created thousands of maps, digital skate ezines, personal video parts, in-game brands, and contests, Skater XL celebrates the creativity and dedication of the skate community.”