Halo 2: Anniversary launches May 12 for PC

Microsft and 343 Industries announced today that Halo 2: Anniversary will launch as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on May 12.

Players who have previously purchased Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC will have access to Halo 2: Anniversary when it launches on May 12.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Microsoft:

Halo 2: Anniversary comes to PC as the next installment in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Now optimized for PC, experience the impeccably remastered edition of the original Halo 2 game. Following the destruction of Halo, humankind experiences a short-lived victory. Eager for revenge, the Covenant launches a surprise attack on Earth, but they find themselves ill-prepared to defeat the UNSC’s home fleet and are forced to flee into slipspace. When the Master Chief pursues his overzealous enemies, they discover yet another Halo ring, uncovering long-buried secrets, including an unlikely ally, that will dramatically alter the course of the Human-Covenant Conflict forever. Key Features – PC Settings / Optimizations: Halo 2: Anniversary is now optimized for PC and looking better than ever at up to 4K ultra high-definition and at 60-plus frames per second Other PC native settings include customizable mouse and keyboard support, ultrawide support, FOV customization, and more.

– Campaign: Experience the next chapter in the Halo saga and fight your way through 15 unforgettable missions. Play as both Spartan-117, the Master Chief, and for the first time, the Covenant Elite, known as the Arbiter, and experience the Human-Covenant Conflict in a whole new way.

– Anniversary Edition / Update: Toggle between the remastered graphics in the Anniversary edition and the graphics from the original Halo 2 campaign. In the Anniversary edition, view Blur Studio’s spectacularly remastered cutscenes from the original Halo 2 game.

Multiplayer: Continue your Halo adventure with seven remastered multiplayer maps from Halo 2: Anniversary and 25 multiplayer maps from the original Halo 2, featuring a completely updated progression system.

Check out the new trailer below:

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage when Halo 2: Anniversary launches on PC.