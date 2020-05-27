Samurai Shodown for PC gets a release date

SNK Corporation announced today that Samurai Shodown for PC will be released on June 11 via the Epic Games Store.

Starting today until the game’s launch on June 11th, a special pre-order discount will go into effect where the game and all of the DLC will be reduced by 10%.

Here’s an overview of the game, via SNK:

The battle slashes its way into the Epic Games Store! From its creation in 1993, the SAMURAI SHODOWN series has redefined weapon-based fighting games. 11 years after its previous installment, the series welcomes in a completely new game! Always evolving, the series known for its breath-taking battles and stunning characters has been taken to new heights with amazing visuals and sound design! ■Peerless warriors duke it out in 1700’s Japan! Joining the roster of 13 fan-favorite warriors comes 3 brand-new characters new to the story! In addition, players can also pick SHIZUMARU HISAME, famous for being the protagonist in SAMURAI SHODOWN III. This latest installment takes place one year before the events of the original SAMURAI SHODOWN game, where tensions are still hot in the land of the rising sun! ■A game that threads the line between suspense and thrills! Classic Samurai Shodown concepts like the Rage Gauge, Lightning Blade, and Super Special Moves make their return! Feel your heart race as you’re moments from death, only to turn the tables in one fell swoop! ■Thrilling new DLC characters join the fight! Fan-favorites from previous games return as DLC! The SEASON PASS means players can save as it contains 4 characters for a lower price than if bought individually.

Samurai Shodown is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Stadia.

Find below the special message from the Director itself: