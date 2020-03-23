Samurai Shodown for PC coming this Spring

Athlon Games announced today that Samurai Shodown will be coming to PC via the Epic Games Store sometime this Spring.

In the latest video highlighting of games that are coming to Epic Games Store, Samurai Shodown is one of them. For those who prefers to play Samurai Shodown in max settings that gives visual fidelity, definitely look forward to it this Spring.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its publisher:

Samurai reboot! A brand new Samurai Shodown game takes aim for the world stage! Samurai Shodown has enjoyed worldwide success as a blade-wielding fighting game series since its first release in 1993. 11 years have passed since the last series installment, and it is now time for Samurai Shodown to return in a brand-new game featuring high-end visuals and gameplay! Faithfully reproducing the game mechanics and atmosphere that contributed to the success of the series, Samurai Shodown includes a revolutionary feature that learns players’ game actions and patterns in order to create CPU-controlled “ghost” characters. With its story set one year before the very first installment, warriors and combatants from various backgrounds and with their own goals are about to battle to fulfill their destinies! Key Features – Carrying on the Legacy – The new game aims to bring the same tense and exhilarating battles that the series is known for. Intense and epic battles are back!

– Evolving the Presentation – Using the power of Unreal Engine 4, the series is able to achieve a level of detail never before seen for a totally new visual experience!

A Revolutionary New AI system – Using revolutionary Deep Learning AI, the game will learn from player tactics and create Ghost characters which players around the globe can share and fight against.

Samurai Shodown is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Stadia.

Find below the video that Epic Games Store released: