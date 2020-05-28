Destroy All Humans! remake demo now live for PC

THQ Nordic’s Black Forest Games revealed today that the much-anticipated Destroy All Humans! remake demo is available now for PC.

Destroy All Humans remake demo is only available at the moment via GOG. Per its page listing, here’s an overview of the demo:

Play the free Destroy All Humans! demo now and enjoy the first mission of the game, plus a bonus Challenge mission! Destroy All Humans! is the remake, fans of the cult classic have been eagerly waiting for. This demo will give you a glimpse at what makes this dark humored alien invasion game one of the most beloved action adventures of all time: – Slip on your jetpack, ready your Zap-O-Matic and start electrocuting those puny humans!

– Use Psychokinesis to grab humans, cows and more, then hurl everything at your enemies!

– Burn down the primitive human dwellings with the Death Ray of your flying Saucer!

– Play one of the brand-new Abducto-challenges: Feed the giant abduction beam to help the Furon species study life on Earth Expected Playtime is approximately 20 – 30 minutes Pre-order now to receive the Crypto Skin Pack for free! The invasion is almost on!

Destroy All Humans remake will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG on July 28.