Marvel’s Iron Man VR Game Demo Available Now

Sony has now announced that a demo for Marvel’s Iron Man VR is available for the PS4. This demo is free for those that own a PSVR set.



The Marvel’s Iron Man VR demo gives you a small taste on what the full game has to offer when it’s out later this year. You will obviously need a PlayStation VR headset in order to play the demo and the full game.



You can read the details on what the demo includes down below.

“Malibu” tutorial mission

Interactive Stark Jet cinematic starring Tony, Friday & Pepper Potts

“Out of the Blue” Stark Jet gameplay mission

Flight Challenge optional mission

Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission

The above is just a small slice of the main game, but by the end of the “Out of the Blue” mission, you’ll start to feel like Iron Man as you fly, shoot, and Rocket Punch through some of Tony’s Ghost-hacked, Stark Tech drone problems.

For those that play the demo before launch, you will receive the exclusive Molten Lava Armor Deco that can be used in the full game.



The game will be released exclusively on PS4 and PSVR on July 3rd, 2020.