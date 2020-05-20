The Last of Us Part II Limited Edition PS4 Pro announced

As we are nearing the release of The Last of Us Part II, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today that alongside the game, a limited PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle will be released on June 19 for $399.99.

The Last of Us Part II PS4 Pro bundle will include a one terabyte PlayStation 4 Pro system with a custom engraved design of Ellie’s fern tattoo, a custom DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller with Ellie’s tattoo engraved on the lower right-hand side, and the game’s log on the touchpad, and a physical copy of The Last of Us Part II. The DUALSHOCK 4 controller can be purchased separately for $64.99.

Additionally, Sony will also release a limited edition GOLD WIRELESS HEADSET featuring Ellie’s Tattoo and the game logo. It will be available for $99.99 when the game launches. A Seagate 2TB hard drive for $89.99 will be available as well for purchase.

Check out the trailer below:

The Last of Us II PS4 Pro will be available alongside the game on June 19. Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage of the game. Stay tuned.