The Last of Us Part II release date confirmed; Ghost of Tsushima delayed

Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce today’s new releases dates for Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II and Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima.

Delayed from its previously planned May 29 release date, The Last of Us Part II will now release on June 19 while Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima has been delayed from its previously planned June 26 release date to July 17.

“I want to personally congratulate and thank both the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements, as we know it’s not an easy feat to reach the finish line under these [COVID-19] circumstances,” said Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios head Hermen Hulst in a statement. “Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can’t wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months.”

With both games being delayed at least once, many are hoping that the new release date is final. We’ll let you know if there will be any changes from here on out.