ESO: Greymoor Chapter available now on PC/Mac

Bethesda Softworks and Zenimax Online Studios are pleased to release The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor chapter today for both PC and Mac.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor chapter brings a massive new Antiquities system that digs into Elder Scrolls lore and offers rewards for all types of players, Harrowstorm world events, performance updates, and much more. With around 30 hours of new story content to experience, The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor brings entirely new experiences to ESO, presenting veterans and those new to the game with astounding new stories and content.

Find below the highlights of the new chapter:

Skyrim Like You’ve Never Seen Before

In Western Skyrim, new to ESO, players will travel across the unforgiving lands of the Nords, as well as delve into the deepest depths of Blackreach—expanded from what players originally explored in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim—to fight sinister monsters while uncovering the secret of the Dark Heart of Skyrim. Players will explore familiar and recognizable Western Skyrim locations including Solitude, Morthal, Labyrinthian, Dragon Bridge, and more.

An Ancient Evil Rises

A terrible army of monsters led by a Vampire Lord rises from the depths of Blackreach. Intent on devouring souls to fuel their fiendish plans, it’s up to Skyrim’s heroes—such as Lyris Titanborn, a fan-favorite from the base game—to restore the light and uncover the Dark Heart of Skyrim.

Uncover Tamriel’s Hidden History

With Greymoor comes the all-new Antiquities system that gives players the tools to uncover Tamriel’s hidden history by unlocking unique collectibles, treasure, and even powerful Mythic items, providing rewards for all types of players. As part of this extensive non-combat system, players will travel beyond Western Skyrim and across Tamriel to scry the location of ancient relics and excavate them to become a world-renowned archaeologist.

New World Events

The Greymoor Chapter also brings new world events in the form of Harrowstorms, horrifying supernatural storms that plague the people of Western Skyrim. Players must work together to quell the Harrowstorms terrorizing the land and put a stop to the vampire menace threatening Tamriel.

Players who have already been playing The Elder Scrolls Online can get the Greymoor chapter upgrade for $39.99, while new players can purchase the The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, a package that includes the base ESO game, as well as the Morrowind, Summerset, and Elsweyr chapters for $59.99.

Additionally, Stadia version of The Elder Scrolls Online will finally be released on June 16. Stadia Pro members on June 16 will have access to the base game as well as the Morrowind Chapter.

Check out below the cinematic launch trailer of Greymoor:

Expect our review to be released later this week. Stay tuned.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version will be released on June 9th.