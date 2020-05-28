Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered launches August in Japan

Square Enix announced today the release date for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered for the Nintendo Switch.

Players in Japan can look forward to Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered in both PS4 and Switch on August 27 for 4,800 Yen. It will also be available on iOS and Android for 2,820 yen with a portion of the game that can be played for free.

Unfortunately, there’s no release date yet for North America.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its official website:

Story Long ago, a giant meteorite fell on the land, and deadly miasma blanketed the world. Crystals keep the deadly miasma in check, but the crystals’ power is not eternal. Young adventurers embark on a journey once a year seeking “drops of myrrh” to purify the crystals. These are the chronicles of brave young adventurers who journey to protect their home. These are the “Crystal Chronicles.” Online Multiplayer In Online Multiplayer Mode, caravan with friends wherever they may be. Cross-platform support offered so that you can journey together across different hardware: on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and even smartphone devices! Cross-Platform Support Players on separate platforms, whether it be PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, or even iOS and Android, can come together to enjoy online gameplay! Accessible Adventure! Enjoyable with Anyone! Supports save data transfer between platforms! Freely transfer save data between platforms! Freely select the platform of your choice and go beyond the boundaries of mobile and home console devices! Experience the game on the platform that best matches your own play style.

