Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Coming August 28

The Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions release date has finally been revealed by Bandai Namco. It will be coming to both North America and Europe on August 28, 2020.

For those unfamiliar with Captain Tsubasa, it is a soccer simulation game based on the anime series of the same name in which players take control of Tsubasa Ozora or their own character, to start their journey in becoming a soccer legend.

The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer as well, showing off the gameplay including the characters and their moves you’ll be able to use in the field. Most moves are highly extravagant, to say the least. This is probably due to the game being an anime adaptation, with all sorts of crazy moves and team-up attacks.

The trailer also showed off the Captain Tsubasa: Rise of the New Champions Collector’s Edition. It includes a copy of the game, a 28cm tall Tsubasa Ozora All Japan Youth statue, a steel bookcase, Rainbow Lamination Tsubasa, Misugi, Matsuyama, and Hyuga Collectible Cards, the nine-player Character Pass, the V Jump Collaboration Uniform Set Deluxe Edition bonus, the New Champions Uniform Set Season Pass bonus, an artboard, and two embroidered badges. Quite a lot of items included that’ll give you a bang for your buck.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will arrive on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in North America and Europe on August 28, 2020.