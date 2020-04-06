Saints Row: The Third Remastered announced

Deep Silver is pleased to announce Saints Row: The Third Remastered is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on May 22 for $39.99.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered is the improved and updated version of the original game that debuted in 2011. As with all remastered games coming to current generation consoles, gamers can look forward to retextured environments, character models, and visual effects. In addition, all three expansion packs and more than 30 pieces of downloadable content that was previously released will be included as well.

Fans who missed out on the original release back in 2011, should definitely look forward to the remastered version on May 22.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Deep Silver:

Saints Row: The Third Remastered gives you control of the Saints at the height of their power, and you live the life to show for it. This is your city. These are your rules. Remastered with enhanced graphics, Steelport the original city of sin has never looked so good as it drowns in sex, drugs, and guns. Years after taking Stilwater for their own, the Third Street Saints have evolved from street gang to household brand name with Saints sneakers, Saints energy drinks, and Johnny Gat bobblehead dolls all available at a store near you. The Saints are kings of Stilwater, but their celebrity status has not gone unnoticed. The Syndicate, a legendary criminal fraternity with pawns in play all over the globe, has turned its eye on the Saints and demands tribute. Refusing to kneel to the Syndicate you take the fight to Steelport, a once-proud metropolis reduced to a struggling city of sin under Syndicate control. Take a tank skydiving, call in a satellite-targeted airstrike on a Mexican wrestling gang, and fight against a highly trained military force by your lonesome in the most outlandish gameplay scenarios ever seen. About the Enhancements Saints Row: The Third Remastered has received a full makeover courtesy of Sperasoft. Every weapon has been remodeled, every car has been redesigned, and a vast proportion of the city has been retextured all sparkly and new with over 4,000 assets updated to match current gen fidelity. Saints Row: The Third Remastered features retextured environments, character models and visual effects, enhanced graphics and a new lighting engine. In addition, all three expansion packs and more than 30 pieces of downloadable content from the original version have been remastered and are included for hours of additional gleeful mayhem. The remastered edition will inspire new gamers and original fans to revisit the reworked city of Steelport and revel in the glorious world of the Saints. Key Features – The Full Package, Remastered – With enhanced graphics, improved lighting, reworked environments, and visual effects, Steelport and The Third Street Saints have never looked so good.

– City of Sin – Disrupt and dismantle the Syndicate stranglehold on weapons, cybercrime, and criminal rackets. Discover the secrets of Steelport, where there is action on every street corner, for better or, more likely, worse.

– Weapons of Crass Destruction – It’s one thing to defeat your enemies. It’s another to humiliate them. Hover jets, human cannonball cars and outrageous melee weapons are all part of the fun.

– Crazy Character Customization – Create the most outlandish characters ever seen, from washed-up celebrities to mask-less ninja pirates. Inside every sinner, there is a Saint. Who will you become?

– Over The Top Co-op – Fly solo or play online with a homie. Give freefall skydiving a try, landing in your partner’s flaming pickup as you make a desperate run toward a heavily armed Syndicate base. Steelport is always more fun with a friend.

– All Downloadable Content Included – All three expansion packs and more than 30 pieces of downloadable content from the original version are included in this massive Saints package, all for the low MSRP of $39.99.

Check out the announcement trailer below: