The Last of Us: Part 2 Delayed Yet Again

Sony and Naughty Dog have announced yet another delay for the highly anticipated game The Last of Us: Part 2, This time, however, a new release date was not given.

Naughty Dog announced that the game was nearly as minor issues and bugs were being fixed. Yet the main reason for the delay was logistics issues. The announcement was made by Naughty Dog on Twitter earlier today. You can read the full statement below.

No New Release Date Announced

“However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part 2 to our satisfaction,” reads the statement. “We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part 2 around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues. “We were bummed about this decision but ultimately understood it’s what’s best and fair to all of our players. We’re hoping that this won’t be a long delay, and we’ll update you as soon as we have new information to share. We wish you all, your families, and your friends the best of health. Thank you for being amazing fans and your continued support. Stay safe!”

The Last of Us: Part 2 was initially to be released back in February last year was delayed to May 29th, 2020

With a new series being developed based on the game coming out, and recent reports of the amount of crunch needed from the developers to get out the game, it seems Naughty Dog have their hands full. For now, though, it seems we’ll have to wait yet again to get our hands on the game.