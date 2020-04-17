PS4 7.50 Firmware Update now available

Sony Interactive Entertainment released PS4 7.50 Firmware today, but don’t expect something big with this new update.

Sadly, the new PS4 7.50 firmware update that is now available for download doesn’t give big features or new things on your PlayStation 4 but rather just another stability update. Per the patch notes, “This system software update improves system performance.” With the PlayStation 5 launching later this year, we might likely see lesser firmware updates with big features on the PlayStation 4.

Main features in system software update 7.50

This system software update improves system performance

Additionally, don’t forget that Sony launched a “Play At Home” initiative, encouraging its users to stay at home during the COVID-19 crisis by releasing blockbuster PS4 exclusives: Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. A PlayStation Plus subscription is not needed. Simply download it on the PlayStation Store and it’s yours to keep forever.

Please note that there’s a chance your download speeds might be slow due to Sony slowing down speeds on the PlayStation Store. This is due to influx of players playing during the pandemic crisis.

Let’s hope before the PlayStation 5 comes out and the PS4 is cease to exist, PS4 owners will have something on their consoles.