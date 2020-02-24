Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One owners will get a free Xbox Series X upgrade

No need to purchase the game separately when Xbox Series X launches this Holiday 2020

With Cyberpunk 2077 set to release this September for Xbox One and Xbox Series X later this year, CD Projekt announced via the game’s official Twitter account that those who purchase the game on Xbox One will get a free Xbox Series X upgrade.

Per Tweet, “Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available.”

It’s now safe to assume that Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting a Xbox Series X version when it launches Holiday 2020. Though, it is unclear whether the Xbox One version will get patched for it to be played on Xbox Series X or the game will pretty much have a separate release.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam Page listing:

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you. Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City. Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth. Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 17. As always, check back with us for our review coverage. Stay tuned.

No word yet if Cyberpunk 2077 will be released for PlayStation 5.